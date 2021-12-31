Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 40,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,574. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

