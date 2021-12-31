Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,957 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,976,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59,946 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 676,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,680. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

