Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after buying an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $21,831,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

