Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $597.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $372.45 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

