Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.