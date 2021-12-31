Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.