Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.