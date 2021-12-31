Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 5,739 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Energizer were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 413,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 313,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE ENR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

