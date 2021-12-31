Reviewing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.66 -$102.75 million N/A N/A Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Groove Botanicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

