Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $33.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.