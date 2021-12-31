Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,267,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $70.28 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPEL by 119.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in XPEL by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in XPEL by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $528,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

