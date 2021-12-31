RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce $434.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,235. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.88. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,274,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

