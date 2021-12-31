RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.33

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.33 and traded as high as C$22.97. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 779,336 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.33.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

