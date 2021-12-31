RioDeFi Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007020 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

