Rise Achieves Market Capitalization of $638,246.79 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $638,246.79 and approximately $257.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002115 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,113,683 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars.

