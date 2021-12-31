Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $166,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

