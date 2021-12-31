Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $113.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

