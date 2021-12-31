Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMM opened at $20.00 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

