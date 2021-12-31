Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $205.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

