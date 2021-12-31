Robust Token (RBT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,393.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $771,162.47 and approximately $8,393.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.30 or 0.00048016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.14 or 0.07882517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,418.24 or 0.99939606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007958 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,529 coins and its circulating supply is 34,579 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

