Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $14,126,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $346.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

