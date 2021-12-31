Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 551.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.41 on Friday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

