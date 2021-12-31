Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 177,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 144,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market cap of C$36.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

