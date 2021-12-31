Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.52

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.52 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 125.86 ($1.69). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 121.88 ($1.64), with a volume of 22,165,674 shares trading hands.

RR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.56) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.52.

In related news, insider Angela Strank acquired 13,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £19,843.20 ($26,674.55). Also, insider Warren East purchased 17,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £23,665.62 ($31,812.90). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 160,010 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,032.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

