Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after buying an additional 219,109 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.