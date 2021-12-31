Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $612.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $642.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

