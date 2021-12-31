Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $385.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

