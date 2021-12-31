Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $913.76 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.