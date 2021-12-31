Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

