Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

