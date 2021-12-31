Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $230,832.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $230,832.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,109,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.