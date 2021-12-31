RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.21.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

