Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.63. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.