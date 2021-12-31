Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $350.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,050.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.09 or 0.07881425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00313150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.00906501 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.74 or 0.00484353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00257188 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.