Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $999,816.68 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $39,345,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

