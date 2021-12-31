Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.66

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $13.13. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 3,537 shares trading hands.

SFRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.