Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.60. Santos shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 3,403 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Santos to a “buy” rating and set a $7.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

