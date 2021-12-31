Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 345 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,038. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

