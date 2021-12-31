Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 611,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,143,105. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.