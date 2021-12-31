Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

