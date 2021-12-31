Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

