Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,397. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.