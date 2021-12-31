Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.86. 57,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,053. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

