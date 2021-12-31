Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $193.89. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,272. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

