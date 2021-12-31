Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BFS opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Saul Centers news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.