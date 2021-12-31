Scala Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $3,841.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.82 or 0.07866348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,743.19 or 0.99544730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

