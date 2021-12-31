Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,859. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

