Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

