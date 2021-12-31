Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.99. 7,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,175. The firm has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.