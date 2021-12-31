Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 34,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 80,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.67. 145,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,892,627. The company has a market capitalization of $947.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.78. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

